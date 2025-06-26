Israel faces $20 billion loss in 12-day war with Iran, seeks U.S. aid

Israel has suffered nearly $20 billion in total losses during its recent 12-day war with Iran, according to reports by Iranian and Israeli media. Direct losses are estimated at $12 billion, while indirect economic damage and compensation payouts are expected to push the total higher. The conflict, which began with an Israeli offensive on Iran’s nuclear sites on June 13, ended with Israel accepting a unilateral ceasefire following massive Iranian retaliation.

The costs include military spending, infrastructure repairs, compensation to affected citizens, and business disruptions. Israeli newspapers report that the Defense Ministry is now seeking $11.7 billion in additional funds to replenish weapons stockpiles, buy new interceptors, and maintain reserve units. The country’s budget deficit is expected to rise to 6%, adding pressure to an already struggling economy.

The economic fallout includes a projected 0.2% slowdown in growth, a dip in tax revenues, and mounting compensation claims. Over 41,000 damage claims have been submitted, with more than 33,000 related to property damage and 8,000 to vehicles and personal items. Many Israeli settlers were displaced and placed in hotels, costing the government an estimated $29 million, with long-term housing expenses yet to be calculated.

According to reports, the Israeli Treasury may appeal to Washington for additional financial assistance or loan guarantees to manage war-related expenditures. Before the war, roughly 6,000 Israeli settlers were receiving compensation; that number surged to 25,000 after the October 2023 Hamas attack and is expected to rise further due to the recent Iran conflict.

The war erupted after Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, killing several senior officials and civilians. In retaliation, Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones, striking strategic Israeli targets. Israeli media labeled the destruction as “apocalyptic,” estimating at least $1.4 billion in damage from missile strikes alone.

Despite the massive military expenditure, Israel failed to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, according to regional analysts. Facing mounting losses and international pressure, Israel accepted a ceasefire proposal backed by the United States, effectively ending the conflict.