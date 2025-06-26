Russia urges Iran to keep working with UN nuclear watchdog amid rising tensions

Moscow has called on Iran to continue cooperating with the UN’s nuclear watchdog despite new tensions in the region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the statement on Thursday after Iran’s parliament approved a bill to suspend collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This bill followed recent Israeli and US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

The strikes were reportedly aimed at halting Tehran’s alleged nuclear weapons program. However, Iran has denied it is trying to develop nuclear arms. Russia, which maintains close ties with Iran, has strongly condemned the attacks. It insists that Iran has a legal right to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

Lavrov reminded reporters that Iran’s parliament does not have executive powers, making the bill advisory. He stressed that Russia values Iran’s continued cooperation with the IAEA. The international agency plays a key role in monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities to ensure global security.

He also urged the international community to respect Iran’s leadership. Lavrov referred to Iran’s Supreme Leader, who has repeatedly said Iran has no plans to build nuclear weapons. He emphasized that these statements should be taken seriously and respected by all countries.

As tensions rise in the Middle East, Russia’s message adds to global efforts to keep nuclear diplomacy alive. While criticizing the military strikes, Moscow continues to promote peaceful nuclear development and cooperation between Iran and the global watchdog.