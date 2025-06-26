Pakistan’s NSA Asim Malik strongly rebukes India’s Ajit Doval at SCO summit in Beijing

Beijing — A tense moment unfolded at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) National Security Advisers’ meeting when Pakistan’s NSA, Lt. Gen. (R) Asim Malik, directly challenged India’s NSA Ajit Doval, dismantling Indian allegations in a powerful, fact-based rebuttal. The meeting was held in Beijing, with representatives from several regional powers in attendance.

During the session, Ajit Doval accused Pakistan of harboring terrorism, citing India’s controversial Operation Sindoor as a necessary security response. He claimed the operation targeted cross-border threats — indirectly blaming Pakistan for regional instability.

Lt. Gen. Asim Malik responded firmly and confidently, stating that India’s narrative was baseless and politically motivated. He said:

“India has a habit of blaming others for its own failures, rather than addressing its internal political and social fractures.”

He further accused India of supporting separatist and extremist groups in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, referencing intelligence and security reports Pakistan claims are irrefutable proof of Indian state-sponsored terrorism.

Those present said the atmosphere grew noticeably tense as Malik maintained eye contact with Doval while delivering his remarks. Doval, who had been assertive earlier, reportedly offered no counterargument following Malik’s pointed defense and remained silent.

The exchange highlighted the ongoing diplomatic and security rivalry between Pakistan and India, even within multilateral forums like the SCO, which aim to promote regional cooperation. The clash also signals how bilateral disputes continue to play out on the international stage, even amid growing global calls for de-escalation and dialogue.