Muharram moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, new Islamic year 1447 begins june 26

Saudi Arabia has officially sighted the Muharram moon, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year 1447 Hijri on Wednesday, June 26, 2025.

According to international media, the crescent moon was also sighted in other Gulf countries including UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain, where various events are planned to welcome the new year. The Saudi Hilal (moon sighting) committees confirmed the sighting during their meeting in the Tamir region, leading to the official announcement.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, there is a strong possibility of moon sighting on Wednesday (June 26), which would mark Muharram 1st in the country the following day.

In a significant religious tradition, the Kiswah (Ghilaf-e-Kaaba) was changed at the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) in Makkah to coincide with the new year. The golden embroidered cloth was removed after Asr prayers on the 29th of Dhul-Hijjah, followed by a carefully organized ceremony.

This sacred process was conducted under the supervision of the Governor of Makkah, representing King Salman bin Abdulaziz. It involved mosque imams, senior officials, experts from the Kiswah factory, and special teams overseeing the change.