Ayaz Sadiq condemns Israel’s aggression in Gaza during key meeting with Palestinian envoy

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, met with the Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Zaher Zaid, and strongly condemned the ongoing human rights violations in Gaza. The meeting took place in Islamabad and focused on the humanitarian crisis caused by Israeli aggression.

During the discussion, Speaker Sadiq described the Israeli attacks in Gaza as a great human tragedy, stating that the loss of over 50,000 lives is deeply painful for every Pakistani. He also condemned the killing of innocent children, calling it a test of the world’s conscience. Blocking aid to Gaza and using food as a weapon, he added, is both inhumane and unacceptable.

He further assured that Pakistan will continue its moral and diplomatic support for the people of Palestine at all levels. Sadiq also criticized Israel’s military strike on Iran, calling it a clear violation of international law and a serious threat to regional peace. Welcoming the recent ceasefire between Iran and Israel, he emphasized that the world needs peace—not war.

Speaker Sadiq firmly stated that Pakistan considers Israel a terrorist entity, not a legitimate state. He reiterated that Pakistan has always worked toward promoting peace in the region and would continue to do so.

In response, Ambassador Zaher Zaid expressed deep gratitude for Pakistan’s consistent support. He highlighted the strong brotherly ties between Pakistan and Palestine and said that the people of Gaza deeply value Pakistan’s solidarity. He stressed the urgent need for humanitarian, diplomatic, and international support for the Palestinian cause and expressed hope that Pakistan will keep raising its voice on global platforms.