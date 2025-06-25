Jinnah square collapses weeks after inauguration, sparks outrage over Rs4.2 billion project

ISLAMABAD – The newly built Jinnah Square in Islamabad, once hailed by the government as a symbol of rapid development, has turned into a lightning rod for criticism after a portion of the road collapsed during the season’s first monsoon rain.

Constructed in just 84 days at a cost of Rs4.2 billion, the project had been celebrated for its speed and modern design. But this week, a major portion near Serena Chowk, specifically the loop connecting G-5 to Aabpara, caved in, bringing traffic to a standstill and drawing heavy public outrage.

“This is a cruel joke on taxpayers,” a frustrated commuter said. “If it can’t withstand a single spell of rain, it shows dangerous negligence.” The incident has also triggered concerns about corruption, poor oversight, and substandard materials.

In response, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) quickly launched emergency repair work, but engineers, urban planners, and citizens are demanding an independent investigation into the road’s construction quality and contractor accountability.

Calls have intensified for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the CDA chairman to order a full inquiry and take strict action against those responsible for what many are calling an “infrastructure disaster.” Experts warn this failure could set a troubling precedent for future fast-tracked projects if transparency is not ensured.