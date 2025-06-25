Trump hints at easing Iran oil sanctions to support country’s rebuilding

The Hague — U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Iran may need financial relief to recover from recent conflict, hinting at a possible softening of oil sanctions while reaffirming his administration’s maximum pressure policy remains intact.

Speaking at a NATO Summit press conference, Trump acknowledged that Iran would require significant funds to rebuild its damaged infrastructure. “They’re going to need money to put that country back into shape. We want to see that happen,” he stated, in response to questions about the enforcement of oil-related sanctions.

The remarks came just a day after Trump said China could continue buying Iranian oil, following a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel. However, the White House later clarified that these comments did not represent an official change in U.S. sanctions policy.

Despite the ceasefire, U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil exports remain, particularly targeting China’s independent “teapot” refineries and port terminal operators, which have been previously penalized for importing Iranian crude.

While no formal rollback has been announced, Trump’s tone signaled a possible shift — potentially balancing economic pressure with humanitarian and rebuilding concerns. Any future easing of sanctions would likely depend on Iran’s compliance with international agreements and broader geopolitical considerations.