Trump says Iran-Israel war won’t return, promises Russia-Ukraine peace deal soon

The Hague — U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that the recent ceasefire between Iran and Israel will hold and that he does not expect another war between the two nations. Speaking at a NATO summit in The Hague, Trump also claimed that his administration will soon help resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Trump credited the ceasefire to decisive U.S. military action, including what he described as successful airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. He said 14 Iranian missiles targeting a U.S. base in Qatar were destroyed, and added that the base had been evacuated in advance. According to him, U.S. military strength helped prevent a wider regional conflict.

He also called on NATO member states to increase their defense spending, urging them to allocate at least 5% of their GDP to military budgets. Trump emphasized that the U.S. can no longer carry the burden of NATO alone and expects other countries to share the responsibility.

Criticizing the U.S. media once again, Trump reiterated that Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. He said recent American and Israeli strikes significantly damaged Iran’s nuclear facilities, which are now “non-operational.” He claimed this action was crucial in forcing Iran into a ceasefire and halting Israeli airstrikes.

Trump concluded by saying that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed the effectiveness of the strikes, adding that Iran’s nuclear threat has been neutralized. He stressed that diplomacy backed by strength is the path to lasting peace and promised further efforts to end ongoing global conflicts.