Bear and cub raid fridge inside California cabin caught on camera

California — A mother bear and her cub broke into a cabin in Tahoe Keys, California, and raided the fridge in search of food. Security cameras captured the curious bears entering through the front door and heading straight to the kitchen. The footage shows them opening the fridge and rummaging through its contents for several minutes.

The bears tried to open various containers and knocked over food items while searching. Fortunately, no one was home during the incident, so there was no confrontation. This behavior reflects how bears in the area have grown accustomed to human food sources. Wildlife experts say such incidents are becoming more common near populated areas.

This is not the first time bears in the Tahoe region have been caught on camera stealing food from cabins. Last year, a resident named Scott Cloutier shared a video showing a bear inside his South Lake Tahoe cabin taking a jelly bottle from the fridge. The repeated incidents highlight the need for better food storage and security.

Local authorities advise residents to keep doors and windows locked and store food securely to prevent bears from entering homes. They warn that bears are intelligent and persistent when it comes to finding easy meals in human spaces. They also emphasize the importance of not feeding or attracting wildlife to maintain safety for both humans and animals.

The incident serves as a reminder of the growing challenges of living alongside wildlife. As human development expands into natural habitats, encounters like these are expected to rise, urging communities to adapt their practices accordingly.