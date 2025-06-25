Hunza’s Lexus hotel flooded after flash flood; rescue operations underway

Hunza — A sudden and powerful flood surge caused by heavy rains in the Aeenabad nullah has severely affected residents and tourists in Hunza. The floodwaters rushed into the well-known “Lexus” hotel, completely submerging its premises. Due to the seriousness of the situation, all tourists inside the hotel were quickly evacuated to safe locations by rescue teams.

Eyewitnesses said tourists ran for their lives, escaping through emergency exits as water levels rose rapidly. The flood caused panic and fear throughout the area. Fortunately, part of the hotel had been sealed off last week as a precaution after warnings of possible flooding. This early action helped reduce the damage and prevented injuries.

Local administration and rescue teams arrived quickly and have been working tirelessly to control the situation. They continue to monitor water levels and provide assistance to affected families. Roads and nearby areas have also been impacted, making rescue work challenging but ongoing.

The flood surge highlights the vulnerability of mountain communities to sudden natural disasters during the monsoon season. Authorities are urging residents and visitors to stay alert and follow safety guidelines. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of disaster preparedness in the region.

Tourism officials have assured that they will review safety measures to protect visitors better in the future. Meanwhile, relief efforts are underway to support those displaced or affected by the floodwaters.