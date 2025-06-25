Arnold Schwarzenegger says comedy, not action, made him the richest

LOS ANGELES – Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger surprised fans with a revelation: it wasn’t his action-packed blockbusters that made him the most money—it was a comedy. Despite a career built on iconic action roles in Terminator, Predator, Total Recall, and True Lies, Schwarzenegger revealed in a talk show that the comedy film Twins brought him over $40 million—more than any other film in his 40-year career.

He explained that instead of taking a salary, he and his co-stars opted for a share in the film’s profits. “We were offered a deal to skip upfront pay, and instead, we received 40% of the profits,” he said. “That turned out to be my most profitable film.”

Released in 1988, Twins was a global hit, earning $216 million at the box office. Audiences loved seeing Schwarzenegger in a comedic role, despite initial doubts about his ability to pull off humor. The film’s unexpected success shocked Hollywood and proved his versatility.

Interestingly, a sequel to Twins was in the works but was later shelved following the director’s death. However, Schwarzenegger, now 77, continues to stay active in both action and comedy. Season 2 of his action-comedy series FUBAR premiered on Netflix on June 12.

Looking ahead, Schwarzenegger is set to star in The Man with the Bag, where he will play the role of Santa Claus. Even in his late 70s, the star shows no signs of slowing down.