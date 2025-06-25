Sindh minister acts on illegal sale of free textbooks, suspends officials

Sindh’s Education Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, took notice of the illegal sale of free government textbooks in Naseerabad. He ordered strict action and suspended the responsible officials. The incident raised concerns over the misuse of educational resources meant for students.

The minister acted after reports emerged of free textbooks being sold in the market. Following his orders, the Taluka Education Officer and the Assistant Warehouse In-charge in Naseerabad were suspended. This move highlights the government’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption in the education sector.

The suspended staff members are now facing disciplinary action. The case will be handled under the Efficiency and Disciplinary Rules. These steps aim to ensure accountability and prevent such incidents in the future. Officials who misuse public goods are being warned through this strict action.

Minister Sardar Ali Shah stated that free textbooks are the right of every student. He emphasized that no one has the authority to take that right away. He also assured that the government will not allow anyone to play with students’ futures.

This action sets a strong example for others. It shows that the Sindh government is serious about protecting students’ rights. As the school year continues, strict monitoring of textbook distribution is expected to increase across the province.