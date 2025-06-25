Gold prices rise in Pakistan after two days of decline

KARACHI – After two consecutive days of decline, gold prices in Pakistan rose on Wednesday, offering a slight recovery to traders and buyers watching the fluctuating market closely.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs300, reaching Rs354,665. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs258 to Rs304,068.

In comparison, 10 grams of 22-karat gold saw a jump of Rs237, now priced at Rs278,502. This increase marks a shift after sharp drops earlier this week, including a major Rs3,800 fall recorded on June 24.

However, silver prices moved in the opposite direction. The price of one tola of silver dropped by Rs26, settling at Rs3,790, while 10 grams of silver fell by Rs22 to Rs3,227.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices edged up by $3, now trading at $3,330 per ounce. Global fluctuations continue to impact local pricing trends, keeping both investors and consumers on alert.

To recall, gold had dropped by Rs300 on June 23 and by Rs3,800 on June 24, before recovering slightly today. Analysts expect continued price volatility in the coming days depending on global cues and currency trends.