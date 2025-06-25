Aina Asif sets boundaries: ‘I choose principles over popularity’

Rising Pakistani actress and model Aina Asif recently opened up about the personal boundaries she follows in her acting career. Speaking in an interview with Hasan Chaudhry, Aina shared insights about her journey, personal values, and aspirations.

Aina said she often interacts with people of all ages, which has helped her mature quickly. She believes this exposure has shaped her into someone who prefers thoughtful conversations over childish talk. Despite her growing career in acting, she emphasized that her studies have never suffered, largely due to the support of her academically gifted siblings.

The young actress also revealed her love for sketching and swimming, hobbies she enjoys in her free time. Beyond that, Aina shared her dream of studying acting at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) in London. She believes formal training will sharpen her craft and take her career to new heights.

Interestingly, Aina admitted she doesn’t watch her own dramas. She explained that seeing herself on screen often leads to self-critique, as she feels she could have performed better. To avoid overthinking or negative feedback, she prefers to skip viewing her performances.

Most importantly, Aina stressed her commitment to personal boundaries in the entertainment industry. She said she avoids wearing outfits or performing scenes that go against her values—no matter how glamorous the role. “Even if I’m playing a rich girl, I choose costumes that align with my beliefs,” she added. These principles, according to her, are self-imposed and non-negotiable.