Israel turns focus back to Gaza after Iran strikes, says army chief

Israel’s Army Chief, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, said the military will now focus fully on the war in Gaza. This decision comes after what he called a “key chapter” of the campaign against Iran was completed. However, he clarified that the mission against Iran is not fully over yet.

The army’s priority is to bring back Israeli hostages and crush Hamas’s control in Gaza. Halevi said the military would intensify ground and air operations in Gaza in the coming days. Israeli forces had earlier paused some Gaza actions during their strikes against Iran.

In the last two weeks, Israel shifted focus to respond to Iran’s missile and drone attacks. Israeli jets bombed Iranian radar and military sites. Now, as international pressure for ceasefire grows, Israel has chosen to return its attention to Gaza.

The Israeli army believes Hamas is still holding dozens of Israeli hostages since the October 7 attacks. Officials say removing Hamas from power is crucial for long-term security. This renewed push may involve new operations in central and southern Gaza.

The shift raises fears of more bloodshed in Gaza, already hit by heavy bombings. Humanitarian groups warn of a worsening crisis. Meanwhile, the military says it remains alert for any further threats from Iran or its allies.