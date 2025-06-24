Barrister Saif updates Imran Khan on KP budget, gets conditional approval

Barrister Saif met PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail and briefed him on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial budget. Saif, who serves as advisor to KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, explained why the budget was passed without delay.

According to sources, Barrister Saif told Imran Khan that it was constitutionally necessary to pass the budget within the set deadline. He assured Khan that the budget had been passed with certain conditions and could be modified later if needed.

Imran Khan reportedly expressed satisfaction over the decision to pass the budget. He may issue further instructions to the chief minister and the finance team in upcoming meetings. The focus remains on constitutional compliance and political stability in the province.

Notably, KP Assembly approved the budget last night, even without Imran Khan’s prior approval or direct consultation. This raised questions earlier, but officials clarified that legal timelines required immediate action.

Earlier, CM Ali Amin Gandapur had said in his speech that any future revisions to the budget would be made based on Imran Khan’s directives. He stressed that founder PTI’s vision would continue guiding the province’s financial roadmap.