PM Shehbaz lauds Saudi role in peace efforts, reaffirms unwavering support

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reaffirming Pakistan’s complete support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to the official statement, the Prime Minister conveyed good wishes for King Salman bin Abdulaziz and congratulated the Saudi leadership on the successful organization of Hajj 2025. He also thanked the Kingdom for its generous hospitality towards Pakistani pilgrims.

PM Shehbaz expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s support amid the recent Pakistan-India tensions, and reiterated Pakistan’s readiness for meaningful dialogue with India on key issues including Kashmir, water, trade, and terrorism. He emphasized peaceful resolutions through diplomatic channels.

During the call, the Prime Minister also supported a negotiated end to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, stressing the need to uphold international law and the UN Charter. He praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts to promote regional peace.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman thanked PM Shehbaz for his solidarity and reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to lasting peace in the Middle East. He also appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in advocating for peaceful conflict resolution in the region.