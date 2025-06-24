Bilawal briefs PM Shehbaz on diplomatic efforts in US and Europe

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday. During the meeting, Bilawal briefed the Prime Minister about the diplomatic delegation’s recent visits to the United States and Europe.

According to Dawn News, the delegation’s purpose was to highlight Pakistan’s position on global forums and counter India’s propaganda. PM Shehbaz praised the efforts of the entire team and commended Bilawal Bhutto and other members for successfully representing Pakistan’s narrative on sensitive issues, including the Indus Waters Treaty and the Pahalgam incident.

The Prime Minister hosted a dinner in the delegation’s honour and acknowledged their patriotic presentation of Pakistan’s case at the international level. He named several key members of the delegation, including Sherry Rehman, Dr. Musadik Malik, Hina Rabbani Khar, Senator Faisal Sabzwari, Khurram Dastgir, Jaleel Abbas Jilani, and Tehmina Janjua, appreciating their unity and diplomacy.

Shehbaz Sharif also said that Pakistan’s military expertise, public support, and divine blessings forced India to bear the cost of its unjustified aggression. He added that Pakistan’s position is now being recognized around the world due to these diplomatic efforts.

Lastly, the Prime Minister thanked all allied parties, including PPP, for their cooperation during Budget 2025–26. He expressed hope that with collective leadership and unity, Pakistan would overcome both internal and external challenges, Insha’Allah. Ministers and advisors from various departments also attended the dinner.