Israel confirms 28 killed, 3,000+ injured in massive Iranian missile and drone barrage

TEL AVIV – Israeli authorities have revealed shocking figures from the recent 12-day war with Iran, stating that Iran launched 550 ballistic missiles and nearly 1,000 armed drones during the conflict. The attacks resulted in the deaths of 28 Israeli civilians and left more than 3,200 injured, according to the Israeli Ministry of Health.

The report, published by the Times of Israel, notes that 4 of the 28 fatalities occurred on the final morning before the ceasefire was enforced. Emergency response agency Magen David Adom (MDA) confirmed that at least 900 people were physically injured, while over 400 others required emergency psychological assistance due to severe fear, panic, or trauma.

Further breakdowns from the Health Ministry revealed that a total of 3,238 civilians were admitted to hospitals throughout the war. Some were transported by ambulance services, while many reached medical centers on their own or with the help of local volunteers amid widespread panic.

Despite Israel’s robust air defense systems, including the Iron Dome and Arrow systems, at least 31 ballistic missiles evaded interception and landed in populated urban areas. These strikes caused heavy damage to civilian property, though only one drone was confirmed to have directly hit a residential building, officials said.

Moreover, more than 9,000 Israelis have been displaced, as hundreds of homes were completely destroyed or severely damaged during the bombardment. Authorities have set up temporary shelters and launched relief efforts to support affected families, while damage assessment teams are now working to survey impacted zones.