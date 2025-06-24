Bill Gates pledges $1.6 billion to protect poor children from measles and other diseases

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged $1.6 billion to help protect millions of poor children from deadly diseases like measles and diphtheria. The funding will go to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, over the next five years to support vaccine purchase and distribution in low-income countries.

Bill Gates said the world is at risk of seeing a rise in child deaths because of global cuts in aid. He stressed that rich nations must act now to stop poor children from dying of treatable diseases. “We cannot leave a legacy of ignoring this crisis,” he said.

The foundation noted that simple, affordable, and proven vaccines exist, but many children still lack access. Gates called on wealthy nations to fully fund Gavi and the Global Fund, organizations that bring healthcare to those in greatest need.

Gavi aims to raise $9 billion for its 2026–2030 plan. To support this goal, a donor conference is being held in Brussels, co-hosted by the European Union and the Gates Foundation, where governments and private donors are expected to announce contributions.

Gavi CEO Dr. Sania Nishtar warned that if U.S. aid is cut—as hinted by the Trump administration—up to 1.2 million children could die over the next five years. She called for urgent global support to maintain progress in child health and vaccination.