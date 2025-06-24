Nine dead as Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Dnipro region

Russia launched a missile attack on southeastern Ukraine’s Dnipro region, killing at least nine people. Dozens more were injured, and infrastructure suffered heavy damage. The regional capital, Dnipro, was hit hard, with broken train windows and glass shards injuring several passengers.

Governor Serhii Lysak confirmed that seven people died in Dnipro, while about 70 others, including ten children, were wounded. The number of injured might rise as rescue efforts continue. In the nearby town of Samar, two people also lost their lives in the attack.

Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on Western allies for a stronger response to Russia’s aggression. Currently, NATO leaders are meeting in The Hague, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seeks additional military support.

Sybiha warned that the credibility of Ukraine’s allies is at stake if they do not increase pressure on Moscow. The attack damaged schools, kindergartens, and a hospital in Dnipro, while damage details in Samar remain unclear.

This attack followed a recent wave of Russian drone and missile strikes on Kyiv and other regions. Earlier attacks killed ten people, including a child, and caused fires and damage to metro shelter entrances in residential areas.