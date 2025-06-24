Khawaja Asif: Iran never started war, west fuels conflict with double standards

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif strongly criticized Western countries for their “double standards” amid the conflict between Israel and Iran. He accused the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of biased and selective reporting. Asif declared Pakistan’s full solidarity with Iran following Israel’s unprovoked attacks on Tehran’s nuclear sites that began on June 13.

Asif highlighted that Iran never started the war but faced aggression from Israel and the US. He blamed Western powers for destroying diplomacy and escalating the conflict. The Defence Minister stressed that Iran consistently sought negotiations and that the violence was a result of Israeli and American actions, not Iranian provocation.

He also condemned Israel for attacking Iran without evidence and ignoring international laws. Asif pointed out Israel’s unmonitored nuclear arsenal and ongoing military attacks on Palestine, Gaza, Yemen, and now Iran. He called these actions reckless and unaccountable, urging the international community to oppose such aggression.

Furthermore, Asif praised Iran’s resilience and called on the global community to support the Iranian people and Palestinians. He said that defending religious and human values is crucial and denounced the ongoing violence against civilians in Gaza. According to him, the US and Israel are violating international norms and committing crimes against humanity.

Asif urged Iranians to remain strong, assuring that justice would be served. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Iran and condemned the unlawful attacks by Israel and the US. His statements reflect Pakistan’s stance on regional peace and opposition to unilateral aggression.