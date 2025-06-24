PIA halts Gulf flights amid rising tensions after Iran’s missile strikes on US bases

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended all flight operations to Gulf countries after Iran launched missile attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Qatar late Monday night, escalating regional tensions.

In an official statement, the PIA spokesperson confirmed that flights to major Gulf destinations—Qatar, Dubai, Bahrain, and Kuwait—have been canceled due to the unstable security situation in the region. The move was made in the interest of passenger safety.

According to reports, loud explosions were heard in Doha as Iran carried out its missile operation named Basharat-e-Fatah (Glad Tidings of Victory), which was said to be a direct retaliation for recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

As tensions soared, the United Arab Emirates also closed its airspace, adding to the disruption in regional air travel. These developments have caused widespread fear and uncertainty among travelers and aviation authorities alike.

PIA has urged passengers to remain in contact with airline staff for updates and assured that operations will resume as soon as the situation improves. The airline is actively monitoring the crisis in coordination with regional authorities.

Meanwhile, no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage in Doha have been confirmed by international media. However, the situation remains fluid, and air traffic across the Gulf is likely to face continued disruptions in the coming days.