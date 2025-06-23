PIA cancels flights to Qatar, UAE, and more after Iran strikes

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended its flights to several Gulf countries due to escalating regional tensions. A spokesperson for the airline confirmed the decision on Monday. The suspension affects all flights from Pakistan to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Dubai. The airline cited safety concerns as the reason for the temporary halt in operations.

This decision comes shortly after Iran launched missile attacks on U.S. military bases in Iraq and Qatar. Loud explosions were heard in Doha, the capital of Qatar, as part of Iran’s retaliation operation named Basharat-e-Fatah. The attacks have raised security alarms across the Middle East. Civil aviation operations in the region are now being reviewed by multiple countries.

In response to the Iranian strikes, the United Arab Emirates also closed its airspace. According to flight tracking reports, several routes were rerouted, and air traffic in the region dropped sharply. Many flights either turned back or diverted due to the sudden closure. The UAE’s decision added to growing disruption in regional flight operations.

PIA said it is closely monitoring the situation with the help of aviation authorities. The airline assured passengers that all affected travelers will be informed about updates and alternatives. For now, no timeline has been shared for the resumption of Gulf flights. Passengers have been advised to stay connected with official PIA communication channels for guidance.

Tensions in the Gulf continue to affect air travel and civilian movement. As more countries review their air safety strategies, passengers should expect possible delays or changes in travel plans. PIA’s move reflects a broader regional response to the unfolding crisis. Further decisions will depend on how the conflict develops in the coming days.