Qatar condemns Iranian missile strike, asserts right to respond under international law

Qatar has strongly condemned Iran’s recent missile strike on the Al-Udeid airbase, calling it a clear violation of its sovereignty and international law. In an official statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry described the attack as an “open act of aggression” that breached Qatar’s airspace and defied the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Dr. Majed Al-Ansari, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, stated on social media platform X that Qatar reserves the right to respond proportionately. He emphasized that any counteraction will be carried out strictly within the framework of international law.

Qatar confirmed that its air defense system successfully intercepted the incoming Iranian missiles, and no casualties or injuries were reported. A detailed statement from the Ministry of Defense is expected soon, outlining the full scope of the attack and the measures taken to neutralize it.

The Foreign Ministry warned that repeated acts of military aggression in the region pose a grave threat to regional and global stability. It urged all involved parties to immediately halt military operations and return to the negotiation table, stressing the importance of diplomacy and peaceful dialogue.

Notably, Iran later clarified through state-linked media that the strike was not intended to harm Qatar, which it considers a friendly and brotherly nation. Qatar, a long-time advocate of diplomatic solutions, reiterated that peaceful dialogue remains the only viable path to resolving the current crisis and ensuring long-term peace in the Middle East.