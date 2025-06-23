Korea-Pakistan pact to boost skilled labor exports through technical education alliance

In a significant step to modernize technical education and expand global employment opportunities for Pakistani youth, the National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tongwon University, South Korea. The agreement, finalized on Monday during a high-level ceremony chaired by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, aims to align Pakistan’s vocational training with international job market demands.

A four-member delegation from Tongwon University visited NSU to explore collaborations in key technological fields. The Korean team emphasized the importance of Korean language proficiency for Pakistani students and introduced Korea’s “earn and learn” model, which allows students to combine education with paid work experience — a strategy praised for building both skills and financial independence.

Dr. Siddiqui, who also serves as Pro-Chancellor of NSU, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preparing a technology-driven, globally competitive workforce. He highlighted partnerships with institutions like NAVTTC as vital to scaling vocational training across Pakistan, particularly in light of the fourth industrial revolution and the demand for smart skills such as automation and electronics.

NSU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar hailed the agreement as a milestone in international education cooperation. He spotlighted NSU’s recent expansion, including a sub-campus in Muridke and plans for a new Karachi campus. These initiatives aim to equip youth from underserved regions with market-relevant qualifications and access to overseas opportunities.

The Tongwon delegation also announced plans to set up six Korean language centers in partnership with the Ministry of Federal Education. These centers will focus on increasing employability in advanced sectors like renewable energy, smart manufacturing, and medical technology. The collaboration promises to diversify Pakistan’s labor exports beyond the Middle East and build stronger economic ties with East Asia, in line with the broader goals of Vision 2025.