President Pezeshkian: “U.S. & Israel must regret attacks on Iran”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly condemned recent U.S. attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling them illegal and dangerous. In a call with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said Iran wants peace but will not stay silent. He warned that Iran reserves the right to respond and make aggressors regret their actions. The attacks targeted major sites in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow, increasing tensions in the region.

President Pezeshkian said the U.S. once supported nuclear talks for peaceful purposes. However, he claimed that now it works fully with Israel. He accused both countries of trying to show Iran as the one rejecting diplomacy. He also said the U.S. and Israel aim to create instability in Muslim countries. Their goal, he added, is to divide nations and steal resources, not support peace.

Moreover, the Iranian president called the U.S. actions part of a broader strategy to spread fear and conflict. He said Israel’s attacks on June 13 were done with American support and killed many, including civilians and scientists. He stressed that Iran is not the aggressor and never wanted war. However, he said Iran will defend its people and will not allow threats to go unanswered.

President Pezeshkian also spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He called the current global situation dangerous and unfair. He warned that no one can stop Iran from protecting its rights under the law. He called U.S. and Israeli claims about Iran’s nuclear weapons a big lie. He said Iran always followed international rules and never worked outside global law.

In reply, Modi urged both sides to use talks and diplomacy. He said peace and stability are in everyone’s interest. He also promised that India will support efforts to end the conflict. Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif assured Iran of Pakistan’s full support on the global stage. He called the U.S. attacks a clear violation of international nuclear agreements.