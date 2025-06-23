China warns: Global economy at risk if middle east tensions escalate

Beijing: China has called on the international community to take stronger steps to prevent the current conflict from impacting the global economy.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gu Jiaqun emphasized that the Gulf region and its surrounding waters are among the world’s most crucial trade routes, and instability there poses significant risks to global economic activity.

Gu stated, “China urges all parties to avoid repeated escalation and to prevent the spread of war. It is essential to return to the path of a political solution.”

He further added that China calls on the international community to intensify efforts aimed at de-escalation, conflict resolution, and preventing regional instability from further undermining global economic growth.

This statement comes in the wake of heightened tensions following U.S. airstrikes on three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities, which triggered retaliatory attacks from Iran against Israeli targets and increased regional instability.

Israel has reportedly continued its offensive, launching further strikes on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility and other installations near central Tehran.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the strikes on Tehran, calling them “unjustified aggression,” and reiterated that Russia is prepared to support the Iranian people.