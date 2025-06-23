Sindh goes digital: Vehicle inspections and fitness certificates to be issued online

Sindh’s Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced a major step toward digitization in the province’s transport sector. Speaking during the budget session of the Sindh Assembly, he revealed that vehicle inspections will now be carried out using modern technology, and digital fitness certificates with QR codes will be issued online.

Previously, the entire province had only two inspectors to assess vehicle fitness. “Now, the government has decided to purchase new machinery to ensure efficient and accurate inspections,” he stated. The Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) process will become fully digital under the Transport Department’s new initiative.

Sharjeel Memon also addressed criticisms regarding delays in Karachi’s Red Line BRT project, asserting that no delay was caused by the Sindh government. Issues such as land disputes at bus depots and objections from the Civil Aviation Authority have slowed progress, he said, but emphasized that the Yellow Line BRT will be completed ahead of schedule.

In his speech, Memon also highlighted various public service initiatives, including the distribution of free pink electric scooters to women, introduction of Pakistan’s first electric buses in Sindh, and plans to launch female-driven pink electric taxis.

Additionally, the provincial government has launched a “Job App”, already hosting over 100,000 registered users. The app lists openings across public and private sectors, helping job seekers—whether plumbers or engineers—find employment opportunities more easily.