Punjab sets up monitoring cell for public safety, service delivery

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken a significant step to strengthen public safety and service delivery by establishing a Monitoring Cell in the Home Department and launching a dedicated public helpline 1124.

The initiative is aimed at providing citizens with swift support and complaint redress across major public safety sectors.

The CM announced that citizens could now contact 1124 for guidance or to lodge complaints related to the Jail Department, Civil Defence, Punjab Highway Patrol, and private security companies. She added that the helpline will also facilitate the reporting of bomb threats or suspicious objects, enabling rapid emergency response.

The Punjab Highway Patrol contact system has also been linked with the helpline to ensure traveler safety on major highways. Passengers can call 1124 in cases of vehicle breakdowns, robberies, medical emergencies, or reckless driving.

The CM emphasized that immediate action will be taken on such alerts, and any inappropriate behavior by patrolling staff can also be reported and addressed promptly.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that complaints regarding misconduct or bribery by prison staff, delays in providing essential items, or difficulties in meeting inmates can now be filed through 1124. She further said that issues related to security guards receiving less than legal wages or mismanagement by private security firms will also be handled via the helpline, with firm action taken against violators.

In addition, helpline 1124 will allow citizens to report illegal sale or transfer of LPG, absence of emergency exits in high-rise buildings, and lack of fire extinguishing arrangements at petrol pumps or gas stations. The helpline is integrated with the Home Department’s oversight system to ensure timely responses and follow-up.

“Ensuring public safety and convenience is our top priority,” she said, adding, “My team and I are fully committed to safeguarding lives, protecting property, and upholding the legal rights of the people. Negligence in addressing public complaints will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

She added that the Highway Patrol is being reactivated and strengthened to ensure secure, reliable travel across Punjab.