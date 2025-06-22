U.S. warned Iran before airstrikes, claims senior Iranian official

TEHRAN – In a surprising development, Iranian media have reported that the United States gave prior warning to Iran before launching recent airstrikes on its nuclear facilities. The report cites a senior Iranian political figure who spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to the source, the U.S. secretly informed Iran that it would strike only three specific nuclear sites. The warning, the official said, appeared intended to signal that Washington does not want a full-scale war with Tehran.

Following the alert, Iranian authorities acted swiftly and successfully moved enriched uranium stockpiles from the targeted facilities to undisclosed locations. This move, the source added, helped avoid significant damage to Iran’s nuclear material.

The senior Iranian official claimed that this pre-warning was critical and allowed Iran to prepare defensive measures while avoiding the worst-case scenario. However, both U.S. and Iranian officials have so far declined to comment publicly on these revelations.

Meanwhile, UK Minister for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, confirmed that London also received advance notice of the planned U.S. strikes. He did not provide further details on the nature of the communication.

This new development adds a complex twist to the growing tensions between Washington and Tehran. If confirmed, it suggests that both sides may be trying to manage escalation behind the scenes, even as public rhetoric remains heated.