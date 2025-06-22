Pakistan reaffirms strong support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination at OIC meeting

ISTANBUL – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday strongly reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination during a meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir in Istanbul.

Speaking at the session, Dar said that human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir continue on a daily basis and that Kashmiris have faced decades of brutality and suppression. He urged the international community to support the Kashmiri struggle for freedom.

He emphasized that both the people of Kashmir and Palestine are fighting for their legitimate rights. “The Kashmir issue must be resolved according to UN Security Council resolutions,” Dar said, adding that Pakistan has always stood with the Kashmiri people in their just cause.

Addressing rising regional tensions, Dar criticized India’s response to the recent Pahalgam incident. He accused India of choosing aggression over proper investigation and claimed that Pakistan only targeted military installations in self-defense.

Earlier, Dar also spoke at the 51st session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers regarding Israeli attacks on Iran. He condemned the Israeli strikes, calling them a clear violation of international law and a threat to global peace.

Dar concluded by stating that Iran has every right to defend itself under the UN Charter. He stressed that peace in the region depends on dialogue, not escalation, and called on all parties to pursue diplomatic solutions to ongoing conflicts.