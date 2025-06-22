Trump’s nobel nomination is an insult to peace, says barrister Saif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Adviser, Barrister Dr. Saif, has slammed U.S. President Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination, calling it “the ultimate form of slavery” and a disgrace to the concept of peace. He strongly opposed the nomination, saying it mocked the suffering of innocent civilians affected by Trump’s war decisions.

In a bold statement, Dr. Saif urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to adopt a stronger stance and say “Absolutely Not,” referring to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s widely known refusal to bow to foreign pressure. He said real leadership means defending national dignity, not seeking favor through flattery or compromise.

Dr. Saif criticized Trump for ordering direct attacks on Iran and rejecting multiple ceasefire resolutions related to Gaza. “Instead of bringing peace, he has fueled violence,” Saif said, adding that supporting Trump’s peace efforts is “beyond comprehension” given the recent escalations in the Middle East.

He also questioned the intentions of those backing Trump’s nomination, suggesting that praising such actions reveals “a disturbing level of sycophancy.” Dr. Saif warned that blindly honoring global powers without accountability puts the dignity of the Muslim world at risk.

Moreover, Dr. Saif praised Imran Khan’s unwavering stance on national sovereignty, stating that it earned him genuine public respect. “It’s better to become Prisoner No. 804 than to gain power through submission,” he remarked, referencing Khan’s legal troubles and enduring popularity.

As tensions rise in the region, Barrister Saif’s statement reflects growing frustration over international double standards. His remarks have sparked debate about foreign influence, leadership, and the true meaning of peace in a time of global crisis.