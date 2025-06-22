Iran vows to defend itself after ‘outrageous’ U.S. strikes on nuclear sites

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declared on Sunday that the country reserves “all options” in response to what he called outrageous U.S. airstrikes on its nuclear facilities. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Araqchi warned that the attacks would carry “everlasting consequences” and accused the United States of crossing a dangerous line.

The U.S. joined Israel in striking key Iranian nuclear sites early Sunday, targeting Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz. Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation confirmed the sites were hit, though it did not release details about the extent of the damage. These facilities are central to Iran’s uranium enrichment program, which Western powers have long viewed with suspicion.

In recent days, Araqchi had strongly condemned Israel’s actions, calling them a betrayal of ongoing diplomatic talks. He said Iran had been engaged in discussions to ease tensions but accused Israel and now the U.S. of abandoning peace efforts. According to Iranian officials, the attacks will not go unanswered.

Iran has not yet revealed how it plans to respond but made it clear that military retaliation remains on the table. With Iranian leadership under increasing pressure at home, the foreign minister’s comments suggest a forceful response is possible. Tensions in the region have escalated rapidly since the strikes began.

Meanwhile, global leaders have called for calm, urging both sides to avoid further violence. However, Iran’s latest statement signals that diplomacy may be on the verge of collapse. With both Iran and the U.S. trading threats, the possibility of a broader conflict is growing by the day.