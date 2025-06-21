New Zealand triumphs over Pakistan 6-2 to win FIH nations cup 2025

KUALA LUMPUR — New Zealand emerged as the champions of the Nations Hockey Cup after a commanding 6-2 victory over Pakistan in the final held at the National Hockey Stadium. The match showcased New Zealand’s tactical superiority and clinical finishing, leaving Pakistan struggling to keep pace.

From the outset, the Kiwis asserted their dominance, scoring two quick goals in the opening quarter. New Zealand’s fluid passing, sharp attacking moves, and strong defensive structure controlled the tempo throughout the game. Goal scorers included Scott Cosslett, Sam Hiha (who scored twice), Dylan Thomas, and Sean Findlay.

Pakistan managed to pull one goal back in the third quarter through Zikriya Hayat, but by then New Zealand had already built a comfortable 5-0 lead. The Pakistani defense was overwhelmed by New Zealand’s relentless pressure, particularly during penalty corner situations where the Kiwis earned eight corners and converted one.

This victory was especially significant given that Pakistan had defeated France in a tense semifinal decided by penalty shootouts, while New Zealand had secured their spot in the final by beating South Korea. Earlier in the tournament’s group stage, New Zealand had also edged past Pakistan 4-3, underscoring their consistent edge over the Green Shirts.

Pakistan’s captain Ammad Butt and his teammates were unable to break through New Zealand’s tight defense and found very limited opportunities in attack, finishing the match with just one circle penetration.

New Zealand’s triumph caps off an impressive campaign marked by fast-paced hockey, solid team coordination, and clinical execution under pressure, making them deserving champions of the Nations Cup.