In a high-level diplomatic engagement following the 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, accompanied by Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The meeting also included key Turkish officials such as Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, National Intelligence Agency Chief Ibrahim Kalin, and the President’s senior adviser on foreign affairs and security matters. The discussions reflected the close strategic and historic ties between Turkey and Pakistan.

According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s warm regards and messages of goodwill were personally conveyed to President Erdoğan during the meeting.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the longstanding brotherly relationship between the two countries, emphasizing mutual cooperation in political, economic, and security arenas. They issued a joint strong condemnation of recent Israeli military operations, describing them as grave violations of international law and human rights.

The meeting also underscored support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, recognizing the nation’s legitimate right to defend itself amid rising regional tensions. Both sides expressed concern over escalating conflicts in the Middle East and stressed the urgent need for peaceful dialogue.

President Erdoğan and Ishaq Dar agreed to sustain robust diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, calling on the global community to actively contribute to establishing lasting peace and stability in the region. They urged an immediate halt to Israeli aggression in Gaza and emphasized the importance of unimpeded humanitarian assistance reaching civilians affected by the conflict.

In a lighter moment during the meeting, Ishaq Dar congratulated President Erdoğan on being honored with the OIC Youth Forum Award, highlighting his leadership role in fostering unity among Muslim nations.

This meeting signals the continuing partnership between Turkey and Pakistan to address critical regional challenges through diplomacy and dialogue, reinforcing their shared vision of peace and cooperation.