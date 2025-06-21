Pakistan defeats Indonesia to reach asian volleyball nations cup semi-final

Bahrain – Pakistan’s national volleyball team delivered a strong performance to defeat Indonesia in the quarter-final of the Asian Volleyball Nations Cup 2025, securing a spot in the semi-final of the tournament being held in Bahrain.

Although Indonesia claimed the first set, Pakistan quickly bounced back. Led by a focused and energetic squad, Pakistan dominated the next three sets to win the match. The final scoreline was 20-25, 21-25, 20-25, and 17-25 in Pakistan’s favor. With this win, Pakistan is now just one match away from reaching the final.

Statistically, Indonesia outperformed Pakistan in attacks, scoring 56 attack points compared to Pakistan’s 50. However, Pakistan’s solid blocking made the difference, as they managed 16 block points, more than double Indonesia’s 7. The team also displayed strong coordination and effective serving throughout the match.

Star player Murad Jehan led the scoreboard with 20 points, while Usman Faryad Ali impressed with 16 points. Murad Khan and Fahad Raza also played vital roles in Pakistan’s comeback, showcasing powerful spikes and strategic blocking.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan defeated both the Philippines and Chinese Taipei in the group stage to reach the quarter-finals. The team is now preparing for the semi-final, where they will face a stronger opponent, hoping to continue their winning momentum and aim for a place in the final.