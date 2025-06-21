Five terrorists killed in CTD operation in Quetta, sensitive site maps recovered

Quetta: In a major intelligence-based operation, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) successfully killed five terrorists in the Jungle Pir Ali Zai area of Quetta. The operation targeted militants linked to multiple violent attacks in the region, highlighting the effectiveness of the ongoing security efforts.

Authorities recovered a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and sensitive maps detailing key government and military installations from the deceased terrorists. These materials suggest the group was planning further attacks on critical infrastructure and security forces in Balochistan.

The CTD officials confirmed that the militants were involved in previous attacks in Pishin and Killa Abdullah districts, both hotspots for insurgent activity. These terrorists are believed to have received backing and support from external groups, particularly the so-called ‘Fitna-e-Hindustan,’ which aims to destabilize the region.

Following the May 10 ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, security forces have intensified their operations in Balochistan to dismantle foreign-backed terror networks. These efforts have resulted in the elimination and capture of many terrorists, disrupting planned attacks and reducing violence.

This operation marks another success in Pakistan’s ongoing fight against terrorism in its western provinces, showing the growing capability and coordination of law enforcement agencies in protecting civilians and sensitive sites.