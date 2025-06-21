Macron and Iranian president agree to speed up nuclear talks with Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron recently held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. During their conversation, both leaders agreed to accelerate ongoing negotiations between Iran and European countries regarding Iran’s nuclear program. The talks aim to ensure transparency and prevent nuclear proliferation in the region.

Macron stressed firmly that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons. He said it is Iran’s responsibility to provide full and clear assurances that its nuclear activities are purely peaceful. This, Macron believes, is essential to building trust and avoiding misunderstandings.

On his social media account, Macron reiterated his strong demand that Iran should maintain its nuclear program within peaceful limits. He emphasized that Iran’s cooperation in dialogue is crucial to reducing tensions and promoting global security.

The French president expressed optimism, saying he believes there is a path to avoid war and minimize major risks. He highlighted that diplomatic efforts and continued talks are the best way to resolve conflicts peacefully.

This recent development reflects renewed international efforts to bring stability to the Middle East. Both sides seem committed to working through diplomacy to prevent further escalation and promote lasting peace.