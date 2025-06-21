U.S. advises citizens to avoid travel to Iraq amid rising tensions

The U.S. government has issued a strong warning to its citizens, advising them not to travel to Iraq. The Department of State raised the travel advisory level for Iraq to level 4, indicating “Do Not Travel” due to serious safety risks. This decision comes amid escalating tensions and conflicts in the region, raising concerns over violence and instability.

Earlier this month, the U.S. had already warned its citizens against traveling to Iran. On June 13, the Department of State urged Americans to avoid Iran and advised those currently in the country to leave immediately. Citizens who cannot leave were instructed to stay indoors or in safe locations, due to increasing threats of violence and unrest.

These heightened travel warnings are linked to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, which has destabilized the Middle East further. The U.S. government is closely monitoring the situation and wants to ensure the safety of its citizens by minimizing their exposure to potential danger zones.

U.S. officials emphasize the importance of staying informed through official channels. They recommend that all travelers reconsider any plans to visit Iraq or Iran until the security situation improves and regional tensions ease.

In conclusion, the U.S. government’s travel advisory urges Americans to avoid Iraq and Iran for now. The warnings reflect the fragile and dangerous security environment in the Middle East amid ongoing conflicts and geopolitical uncertainties.