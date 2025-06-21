Macron assures Iran will not obtain nuclear weapons in phone talk with President

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron held a detailed telephone conversation with Iran’s newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, stressing that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons and must provide concrete guarantees that its nuclear programme is peaceful and transparent.

The call, confirmed by the French presidential office, highlighted Macron’s strong push for renewed and accelerated diplomatic talks between Europe and Iran to resolve the ongoing nuclear tensions peacefully. Macron emphasized that the international community remains deeply concerned about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, especially amid rising regional conflicts.

Macron urged President Pezeshkian to offer full assurances and transparency regarding Iran’s nuclear activities to rebuild trust with Europe. He insisted that no country in the region should develop nuclear weapons, underlining that Iran’s nuclear programme must strictly comply with international laws and inspection protocols.

Furthermore, Macron expressed hope that dialogue could prevent further escalation in the Middle East. “We must find a diplomatic path to avoid war and reduce tensions,” he said. This message came amid growing Israeli-Iranian hostility and fears of a broader conflict.

The conversation reflects France’s ongoing role as a key mediator in the Iran nuclear issue, alongside other European nations, aiming to revive the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) or reach a new understanding before tensions worsen.