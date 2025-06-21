Iranian nuclear scientist killed in Israeli drone strike, claims IDF

TEHRAN/JERUSALEM – In a major escalation, Israel claims to have killed a senior Iranian nuclear scientist, Behnam Shahriari, and his wife in a drone strike on Saturday.

According to Israeli military sources, the attack targeted a two-storey residential building where Shahriari was reportedly staying with his wife. The building was struck by a precision drone strike, leading to their deaths.

Shahriari was said to be a commander in Iran’s elite Quds Force, specifically overseeing weapons logistics. The Israeli army stated he was responsible for coordinating arms transfers to Iran-backed militias across the Middle East, including in Syria and Lebanon.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) described the mission as a “direct hit” on a strategic target linked to Iran’s military influence in the region. However, no independent confirmation of Shahriari’s death has been issued by Iranian officials yet.

This comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, following a series of cross-border strikes and growing regional hostilities. Observers warn that the targeted killing of a high-profile figure could further deteriorate diplomatic channels and increase the likelihood of direct confrontation.