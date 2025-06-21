Govt orders oil companies to stock fuel amid Iran-Israel conflict

ISLAMABAD – In response to rising tensions from the Iran-Israel conflict, the federal government has directed oil companies in Pakistan to stockpile fuel to ensure uninterrupted supply in the country.

According to official sources, the government has ordered the immediate import of 140 million litres of petrol. A letter issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) instructed all oil marketing companies to maintain at least 20 days’ worth of petroleum reserves due to the uncertain regional situation.

Following the government’s directive, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has issued an emergency tender for around 70 million litres of petrol. PSO officials confirmed that a fuel tanker, originally scheduled to arrive on July 6, has now been instructed to reach Karachi Port by June 26.

The move aims to have 140 million litres of additional fuel in the country by July 1, mitigating the risk of supply disruption if the geopolitical crisis escalates.

Officials have hinted that more emergency tenders may be issued if the regional crisis continues to unfold. The government is actively monitoring the situation to secure the country’s energy needs and avoid panic shortages.