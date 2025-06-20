WAPDA chairman Lt Gen (R) Sajjad Ghani resigns citing personal reasons

Lt Gen (Retired) Sajjad Ghani has resigned from his position as Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA). He stepped down citing personal reasons, according to official sources.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged his services and praised his leadership during a critical time in the energy sector. The Prime Minister has forwarded the resignation to the Cabinet Division for formal approval.

Sajjad Ghani, who took charge in August 2022, led several major infrastructure and energy projects. His leadership helped streamline operations in one of the country’s most vital institutions.

The Prime Minister thanked him for his dedication and extended best wishes for his future. He also highlighted Ghani’s role in ensuring project efficiency and transparency.

With his resignation, a new appointment is expected soon to ensure continuity in WAPDA’s operations. The government has yet to announce a replacement.