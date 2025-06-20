Putin denies mediation role in Iran-Israel tensions, says he was ‘only sharing ideas’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected claims that he is trying to mediate between Iran and Israel. Speaking at an economic forum in Saint Petersburg, he said Russia is only offering suggestions to reduce tensions. “We’re not acting as mediators,” Putin clarified. “We’re just presenting ideas, and we’ll be glad if both sides find them helpful.”

Last week, the Kremlin had positioned Moscow as a potential peace broker in the growing conflict. However, Western leaders strongly opposed Putin’s involvement. Earlier this week, Russia admitted that Israel showed little interest in its peace proposals.

Although Russia has criticized Israeli attacks, it has not offered military help to Iran. It also appears to have scaled back its commitments under a recent strategic deal with Tehran. This has raised questions about Russia’s actual role in the crisis.

The Russian foreign ministry warned the US on Thursday against direct military involvement. Reports suggest Washington is considering joining Israel’s campaign against Iran. The tensions are rising as both sides exchange threats.

When asked about Israel’s alleged plans to target Iran’s supreme leader, Putin responded cautiously. “I hope such comments remain just words,” he said. Meanwhile, both US President Trump and France’s Macron publicly dismissed the idea of Putin mediating. Trump joked, “Let him mediate Russia first,” referring to Russia’s own war with Ukraine.