Erdoğan urges Islamic nations to respond collectively to Israeli actions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called on Muslims around the world to unite against Israel’s ongoing aggression and the deepening humanitarian crisis. Speaking at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youth Forum, Erdoğan stressed that Muslim unity is not just a need but a religious duty in these trying times.

He urged Muslims to put aside their differences and act together immediately. “Remaining silent in the face of oppression,” Erdoğan said, “is no different from being a partner in the crime.” He emphasized the importance of solidarity, stating that disagreements and divisions must be set aside to stand firmly against injustice.

Highlighting what he sees as the Islamic world’s greatest weakness, Erdoğan said, “Despite having immense human power, economic strength, natural resources, and a growing defense industry, our biggest failure is lack of unity.” He compared the situation to trying to knead dough without yeast — without unity, progress is impossible.

Erdoğan appealed to Muslims to rise above sectarianism and hostility. “We will not be divided. We will not be enemies of one another. We will build bridges, not walls, among us,” he said. He called for sincere love among Muslim brothers, rooted in faith and shared responsibility.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment, Erdoğan said his country is ready to support any sincere effort that promotes peace and Muslim solidarity. His speech comes amid growing global concern over Israel’s military actions and the rising civilian toll in the ongoing conflict.