Ishaq Dar calls for swift progress on industrial parks to boost investment

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has urged authorities to accelerate the development of industrial parks. He emphasized that these parks must meet international standards to attract local and foreign investment. Dar made these comments while chairing a high-level committee meeting focused on the Karachi Industrial Park project at the Pakistan Steel Mills site.

The meeting discussed converting the steel mills area into a modern industrial hub. Dar stressed that the government’s priority is to support export-led industrial growth. He added that creating a business-friendly environment across Pakistan is key to achieving long-term economic goals. The Karachi Industrial Park is expected to play a vital role in this strategy.

Moreover, Dar noted that faster execution of such projects will improve investor confidence. He encouraged coordination among ministries to remove hurdles and speed up planning. The committee reviewed several proposals aimed at improving project efficiency and attracting strategic partnerships.

Attendees included Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain and PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Bajwa. Senior officials from the Special Investment Facilitation Council, the Ministry of Industries, and the Board of Investment also participated. Their input was aimed at ensuring alignment with national development goals.

Overall, the meeting reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building infrastructure that supports industrial growth. With proper execution, the Karachi Industrial Park could become a regional hub for manufacturing and trade. The project is also expected to generate employment and boost exports.