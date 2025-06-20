Pakistan showcases booming IT talent at U.S. tech conference

Pakistan wrapped up the final session of the “Pakistan-U.S. Tech Investment Conference 2025” in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. The event brought together IT companies, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from both countries. It followed similar sessions held earlier in Dallas and New York. These meetings focused on increasing U.S. investment in Pakistan’s growing tech sector.

The Pakistani embassy hosted the conference in collaboration with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Ministry of IT, P@SHA, and OPEN Global. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.S., Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, opened the event. He said the conference highlighted Pakistan’s IT potential and the country’s important global role. He stressed that despite challenges, Pakistan has made steady progress over the last 78 years.

Ambassador Sheikh pointed out that 65% of Pakistan’s population is under 30. He said this young generation is full of talent. Therefore, he urged U.S. tech companies to invest in Pakistan’s IT startups. He also announced a video series to promote success stories of Pakistani tech entrepreneurs. These stories, he said, will help motivate youth and attract mentorship and funding.

Moreover, speakers praised the embassy’s efforts in promoting Pakistan’s IT sector. Key speakers included PSEB CEO Abu Bakar, P@SHA Chairman Sajjad Syed, and OPEN Global President Tariq Khan. They applauded the outreach efforts in New York, Dallas, and Washington. Their remarks highlighted the importance of global partnerships for tech growth.

The day featured product demos and fireside chats from leading Pakistani IT firms. Experts shared insights on Pakistan’s digital goals and business results. Overall, the conference boosted confidence in Pakistan’s tech industry. It also opened new doors for collaboration between Pakistan and the U.S. in the digital economy.