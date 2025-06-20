Pakistan joins China & Bangladesh in new strategic dialogue platform

KUNMING, CHINA – In a landmark diplomatic development, Pakistan, China, and Bangladesh have agreed to launch a trilateral cooperation initiative aimed at deepening regional integration and promoting mutual development. The announcement came during the inaugural Vice Foreign Minister/Foreign Secretary-level meeting held on Thursday in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China.

The three nations committed to pursuing joint objectives based on the principles of openness, inclusiveness, mutual respect, trust, and good neighbourliness. According to a joint statement issued after the meeting, the cooperation will focus on delivering tangible outcomes that benefit all sides. A joint working group will be established to implement and monitor the progress of the commitments made during the session.

China was represented by Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Bangladesh by Acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique, and Pakistan by Additional Foreign Secretary Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, all attending in person. Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch also joined the first segment of the meeting via video link, signaling Islamabad’s strong commitment to the new initiative.

In her remarks, Ambassador Baloch welcomed the trilateral mechanism’s launch and thanked China for hosting the meeting. She stressed that the three countries share a common vision for inclusive, people-centered development. She expressed Pakistan’s interest in enhanced cooperation across various sectors, including trade and investment, agriculture, the digital economy, environmental protection, marine sciences, green infrastructure, cultural exchange, and education.

This meeting represents the beginning of a structured dialogue process among the three countries, with the aim of advancing shared strategic and regional interests. Observers say the new trilateral mechanism could serve as a model for other regional cooperative platforms in South Asia, especially as the region grapples with challenges ranging from climate change and economic recovery to connectivity and peacebuilding.