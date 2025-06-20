Israel on high alert as Iran launches missile strikes in retaliation

Iran has once again fired missiles at Israel in response to recent Israeli military actions, targeting major cities including Haifa and Tel Aviv. According to media reports, at least two people have been injured in the missile attacks, marking an escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have issued emergency alerts across the country, instructing civilians to seek immediate shelter. Footage released by Iran’s state news agency, Press TV, shows missiles striking Haifa, highlighting Tehran’s capability to target strategic locations deep inside Israeli territory.

Iran’s missile strikes reportedly overwhelmed Israel’s missile defense systems, successfully hitting targets in Tel Aviv as well. Additionally, Iranian missiles struck areas near the settlement of Elkana in the occupied West Bank, further expanding the geographical scope of the attacks.

This latest exchange follows a series of Israeli airstrikes against Iranian-linked positions, which Israel claims are intended to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, on the other hand, insists its nuclear program is peaceful and has condemned Israeli aggression.

The escalating missile exchanges have raised concerns internationally about the potential for wider regional conflict, prompting calls from global leaders for urgent diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.